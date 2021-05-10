Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Insider Acquires A$34,803.43 in Stock

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) insider Josephine Bush purchased 4,214 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.26 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,803.43 ($24,859.59).

Vulcan Energy Resources Company Profile

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Europe. It explores for lithium, copper, zinc, gold, silver, lead, magnetite, and sulfur deposits. The company holds interests in the Zero Carbon Lithium project; and LÃ¸kken, Grimsdal, Storwartz, Killingdal, and Tverrfjellet projects located in Norway.

