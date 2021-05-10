VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VSE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of VSEC opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. VSE has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, analysts predict that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 59,992 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VSE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in VSE by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 103,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

