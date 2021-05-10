Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vonovia in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonovia’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VONOY stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

