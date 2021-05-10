Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €255.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

VOW3 stock opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €230.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €174.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

