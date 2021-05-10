Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Vivint Smart Home to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Vivint Smart Home has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. On average, analysts expect Vivint Smart Home to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

