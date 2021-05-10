Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

