Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,800 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,057.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.