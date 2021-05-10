Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 27,600 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,210,000 after acquiring an additional 521,614 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 51,490.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 181,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $17,848,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,380 shares of company stock valued at $289,519. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

