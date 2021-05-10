Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 11,385 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $8,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $114.56 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

