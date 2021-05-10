Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

