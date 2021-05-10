Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $10.50 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

