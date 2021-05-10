Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5,482.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,367 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for about 19.0% of Infini Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Infini Master Fund’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

