ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

