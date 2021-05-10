Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRCA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.50 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $316.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

