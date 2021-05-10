Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller Sells 10,834 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $221,427.70.

VRA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.00. 242,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,395. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

