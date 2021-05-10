Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.76. 247,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,753. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

