VeChain Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

