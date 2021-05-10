Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.69, but opened at $46.30. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 1,292 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.