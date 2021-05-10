Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.82 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Truist raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.93.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.