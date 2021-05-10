Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $19.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.