Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $49.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,349.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,944.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

