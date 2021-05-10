Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,399. The stock has a market cap of $175.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

