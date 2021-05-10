Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $214.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,064. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,335 shares of company stock worth $38,100,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

