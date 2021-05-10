Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,018,000. Baidu comprises approximately 1.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

BIDU traded down $6.38 on Monday, hitting $185.17. 113,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,119,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average is $213.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

