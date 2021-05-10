Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,577,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 12.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $9,205,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

