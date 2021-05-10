Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

