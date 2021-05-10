Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $388.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $388.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.50 and a 200-day moving average of $349.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

