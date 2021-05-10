Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $387.73. 125,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.50 and a 200 day moving average of $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

