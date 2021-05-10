Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Lifted by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 20.2% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 288,748 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 239,156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

