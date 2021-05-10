Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $184.66 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

