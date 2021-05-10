Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,590. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 75,131 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

