US Bancorp DE Sells 1,608 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K opened at $66.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

