US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,212 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Upwork were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $37,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 969,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -168.16 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.