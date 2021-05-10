US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

