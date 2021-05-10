US Bancorp DE Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,695,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $172.35 on Monday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

