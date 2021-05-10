US Bancorp DE Buys 12,640 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

