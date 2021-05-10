Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.57

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 1306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 20.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 64,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $195,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.