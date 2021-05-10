United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $217.50 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 99.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.