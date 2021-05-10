United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.31

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.31 and last traded at $219.20, with a volume of 38999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

