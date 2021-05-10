United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.68. 17,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $189.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.