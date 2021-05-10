Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $370,369.28 and approximately $2,486.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 128.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00246221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.24 or 0.01191547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.88 or 0.00754359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,075.53 or 0.99820656 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

