UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,141,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UGI makes up approximately 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 1.51% of UGI worth $128,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,362,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in UGI by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in UGI by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,580,000 after buying an additional 363,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. UGI Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

