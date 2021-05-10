UCA Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.38 Million (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $33,758.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.00551350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 115.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00248035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $680.39 or 0.01222730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.17 or 0.00740709 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,304,579,777 coins and its circulating supply is 2,026,851,152 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

