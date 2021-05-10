UBS Group Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $165.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.19.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Expedia Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.