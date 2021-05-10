Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.