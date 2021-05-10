Typhoon Network Reaches One Day Volume of $25,936.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $25,936.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $284.01 or 0.00514493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00243508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.84 or 0.01195329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00725395 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

