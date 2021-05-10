Tyman (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $484.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 484 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 480.50 ($6.28), with a volume of 1075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481 ($6.28).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYMN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 345.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The company has a market cap of £946.86 million and a P/E ratio of 25.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

