Tyman (LON:TYMN) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tyman from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Tyman stock opened at GBX 482.90 ($6.31) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 398.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.86. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 484 ($6.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £947.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total value of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

