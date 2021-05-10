Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 435.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,664 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

