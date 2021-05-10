Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWTR. Citigroup upped their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. Twitter has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after buying an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

